BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation

Jan 30 Voce Capital Management LLC:

* Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation

* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting

* "Air Methods' deep undervaluation persists" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
