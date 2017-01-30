BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 Voce Capital Management LLC:
* Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
* "Air Methods' deep undervaluation persists"
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei