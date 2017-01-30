版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for possible resale of up to 5.7 mln shares of its common stock

Jan 30 Bridgeline Digital Inc

* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for possible resale of up to 5.7 million shares of its common stock

* Bridgeline Digital says it will receive no proceeds from any sale by the selling stockholders of the shares of co's common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2kKxNQO) Further company coverage:
