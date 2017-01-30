BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for possible resale of up to 5.7 mln shares of its common stock

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 Bridgeline Digital Inc
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for possible resale of up to 5.7 million shares of its common stock
* Bridgeline Digital says it will receive no proceeds from any sale by the selling stockholders of the shares of co's common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2kKxNQO) Further company coverage:
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei