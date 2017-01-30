版本:
BRIEF-U.S. January light vehicle sales total 17.01 mln units at SAAR - Wards

Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* U.S. January total light vehicle sales of 17.01 million units at seasonally adjusted annual rate, total volume of 1.11 million - Wards Further company coverage:
