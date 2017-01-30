版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership

Jan 30 Madison Square Garden Co :

* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership

* Says Lexus will now serve as official luxury auto partner and luxury vehicle of radio city music hall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐