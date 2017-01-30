版本:
2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Inventergy Global Co's Unit entered into definitive agreement with Soliddd Corp

Jan 30 Inventergy Global Inc:

* Co's unit has entered into a definitive agreement with Soliddd Corp

* As part of deal, Inventergy Innovations obtains rights to commercialization of Soliddd's liquid crystal cell,3D imaging, 3D printing technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
