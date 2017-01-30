BRIEF-Inventergy Global Co's Unit entered into definitive agreement with Soliddd Corp

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 Inventergy Global Inc:
* Co's unit has entered into a definitive agreement with Soliddd Corp
* As part of deal, Inventergy Innovations obtains rights to commercialization of Soliddd's liquid crystal cell,3D imaging, 3D printing technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei