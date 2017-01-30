版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management reports 5.99 pct passive stake in CF Corp

Jan 30 Cf Corp

* Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reports 5.99 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2jNAQn7 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐