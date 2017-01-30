版本:
2017年 1月 30日

BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics says raised about $5.15 mln in equity financing

Jan 30 Cannimed Therapeutics Inc

* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2jNCBAJ Further company coverage:
