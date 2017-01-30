版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-Carlson Capital reports 6.87 pct passive stake in Cobalt International Energy - SEC filing

Jan 30 Cobalt International Energy Inc :

* Carlson Capital, L.P. reports 6.87 percent passive stake in Cobalt International Energy Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kGukPX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐