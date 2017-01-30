版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二

BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers

Jan 30 Intel Corp :

* Intel promotes three corporate officers

* Aicha Evans promoted to Senior Vice President; Steven Rodgers promoted to EVP; Leslie Culbertson promoted to SVP, Director of Human Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
