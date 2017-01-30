版本:
BRIEF-Carlson Capital reports 5.41 pct passive stake in NRG Energy

Jan 30 Nrg Energy Inc

* Carlson Capital L P reports 5.41 percent passive stake in NRG Energy Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2jNBIIk Further company coverage:
