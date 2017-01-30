版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 00:41 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock discloses 5.2 percent stake in Amec Foster

Jan 30 Blackrock Inc :

* Blackrock Inc discloses 5.2 percent stake in Amec Foster Wheeler - filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
