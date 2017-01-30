版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 00:57 BJT

BRIEF-Gaztransport et Technigaz receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries

Jan 30 Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA :

* GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries to equip a new floating storage and regasification unit with its Mark III cryogenic membrane containment system Source text: bit.ly/2jvr8op Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐