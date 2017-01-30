BRIEF-JX holdings likely will achieve around 300 bln Yen in pretax profit for fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 Nikkei:
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei
* JX Holdings projected crude inventory valuation profit at 50 billion Yen, that profit seen rising to about 100 billion Yen for fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jn1tD7) Further company coverage:
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei