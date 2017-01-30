版本:
2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-JX holdings likely will achieve around 300 bln Yen in pretax profit for fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei

Jan 30 Nikkei:

* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei

* JX Holdings projected crude inventory valuation profit at 50 billion Yen, that profit seen rising to about 100 billion Yen for fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jn1tD7) Further company coverage:
