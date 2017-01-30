BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 Nikkei:
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's sales are seen down 4 percent at some 1.15 trillion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
* For FY ending March 31, Yamada Denki Co Ltd sees sales rising 1 percent to 1.63 trillion yen, operating profit climbing 23 percent to 71.4 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2jLc21t) Further company coverage:
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei