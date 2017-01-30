BRIEF-AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement covering former DIRECTV employees in seven states

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 AT&T Inc :
* AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement covering former DIRECTV employees in seven states
* Agreement covers about 500 employees in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, and Tennessee
* Agreement will place the 500 employees into an existing labor contract
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei