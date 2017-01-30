版本:
BRIEF-AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement covering former DIRECTV employees in seven states

Jan 30 AT&T Inc :

* AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement covering former DIRECTV employees in seven states

* Agreement covers about 500 employees in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, and Tennessee

* Agreement will place the 500 employees into an existing labor contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
