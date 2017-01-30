BRIEF-Hewlett Packard's board, upon recommendation of HR and compensation committee, approved amendment to co's 2015 stock incentive plan

Jan 30 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co-On Jan 25, co's board, upon recommendation of HR and compensation committee, approved amendment to co's 2015 stock incentive plan

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise-Amendment includes reduction in number of shares of co's stock available to be subject to grants made pursuant to 2015 plan from 260 million to 210 million Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2kLBMfA] Further company coverage: