Jan 30 Shoe Carnival Inc :

* Shoe Carnival Inc - on January 27, 2017, Shoe Carnival, Inc. entered into a stock repurchase plan

* Shoe Carnival Inc - Co's designated broker under plan has authority to repurchase up to $22.75 million or 1.0 million shares of co's stock through May 26 Source text: (bit.ly/2kkxXgv) Further company coverage: