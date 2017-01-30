BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals expects to report it had about $74.8 mln of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Dec 31 - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals-Expects to report that it had about $74.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kaak8b] Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina