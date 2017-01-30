版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二

BRIEF-Discovery Group I LLC reports 5.2 pct stake in Foundation Medicine as of Jan 19 - SEC Filing

Jan 30 Foundation Medicine Inc

* Discovery Group I LLC reports 5.2 percent stake in Foundation Medicine Inc as of Jan 19 - SEC Filing

* Discovery Group-Acquired shares of Foundation Medicine as it believes trading prices of stock dont adequately reflect potential value of co's underlying business, assets Source text: [bit.ly/2kac41i] Further company coverage:
