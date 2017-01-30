版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Mettrum Health, Canopy Growth announced that a court has issued final order approving proposed acquisition

Jan 30 Canopy Growth Corp

* Mettrum Health - Co, Canopy Growth Corporation announce that Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued final order approving proposed acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐