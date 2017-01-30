版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Cabot CEO FY 2016 total compensation was $3.33 million

Jan 30 Cabot Corp :

* CEO Sean Keohane's FY 2016 total compensation was $3.33 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kNijaB) Further company coverage:
