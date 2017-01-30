版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports says Terry London will receive annual base salary of $875,000 as interim President and CEO - SEC Filing

Jan 30 Pier 1 Imports Inc

* Pier 1 Imports Inc says Terry London will receive annual base salary of $875,000 as interim President and Chief Executive Officer - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kae6hQ] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐