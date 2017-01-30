BRIEF-Softbank Group weighing investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 (Reuters) -
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina