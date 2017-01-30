版本:
2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Softbank Group weighing investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ

Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS
