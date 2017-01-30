版本:
BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management reports 6.4 pct stake in Mondelez International

Jan 30 Mondelez International Inc -

* Pershing Square Capital Management Lp reports 6.4 percent stake in Mondelez International Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC filing

* Pershing Square Capital Management Lp had previously reported 5.6 percent stake in Mondelez International Inc as of March 16, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2kaijCq] Further company coverage:
