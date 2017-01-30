版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-Polarityte files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock

Jan 30 Polarityte Inc

* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
