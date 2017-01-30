版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:45 BJT

BRIEF-Videocon d2h reports qtrly net subscriber additions of 0.25 mln

Jan 30 Videocon d2h Ltd -

* Qtrly revenue from operations INR 7.77 billion on a like to like basis, revenue from operations would have been up 14.2 pct year on year

* Qtrly net subscriber additions 0.25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
