BRIEF-FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE

Jan 30 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE

* CONFIRMED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP THAT JCP INTENDS TO NOMINATE 3 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
