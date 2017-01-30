版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime estimates interest expense to be about $18.3 mln for three months ended Dec. 31

Jan 30 Gener8 Maritime Inc -

* Estimates its interest expense to be approximately $18.3 million for three months ended December 31, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2kkFJXW] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐