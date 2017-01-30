BRIEF-Entergy approved amendment, restatement of company's bylaws

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Entergy Corp :
* Entergy Corp - approved an amendment and restatement of company's bylaws
* Entergy Corp - amended bylaws to implement proxy access, update advance notice procedures
* Entergy - amended bylaws implements proxy access, permits stockholders owning 3% or more of co's stock for at least three years to nominate directors Source text: (bit.ly/2jnXyWJ) Further company coverage:
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina