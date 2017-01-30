版本:
BRIEF-Entergy approved amendment, restatement of company's bylaws

Jan 30 Entergy Corp :

* Entergy Corp - approved an amendment and restatement of company's bylaws

* Entergy Corp - amended bylaws to implement proxy access, update advance notice procedures

* Entergy - amended bylaws implements proxy access, permits stockholders owning 3% or more of co's stock for at least three years to nominate directors Source text: (bit.ly/2jnXyWJ) Further company coverage:
