版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Dime Community board amends bylaws reducing maximum number of directors from 11 to 10

Jan 30 Dime Community Bancshares Inc :

* Dime Community Bancshares Inc- on Jan 26 board adopted amendment to bylaws reducing maximum number of directors from 11 to 10 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jOQ4rR) Further company coverage:
