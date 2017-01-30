BRIEF-Ecor1 Capital reports 8.3 pct passive stake in Atyr Pharma

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Atyr Pharma Inc :
* Ecor1 Capital LLC reports 8.3 percent passive stake in Atyr Pharma Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kkPDsu) Further company coverage:
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina