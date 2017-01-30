版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Ecor1 Capital reports 8.3 pct passive stake in Atyr Pharma

Jan 30 Atyr Pharma Inc :

* Ecor1 Capital LLC reports 8.3 percent passive stake in Atyr Pharma Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kkPDsu) Further company coverage:
