BRIEF-Landmark Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.53

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Landmark Bancorp Inc :
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.53
* Landmark Bancorp Inc - net interest income was $6.5 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of $50,000, or 0.8%, from Q4 of 2015
* Landmark Bancorp Inc- did not record a provision for loan losses during Q4 of either 2016 or 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kNxWyF) Further company coverage:
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina