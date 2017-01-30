版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二

BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy comments on extension to merger agreement

Jan 30 Fred's Inc

* Fred's Pharmacy comments on extension to merger agreement

* Fred's Inc - Fred's Pharmacy affirms that asset purchase agreement it entered into on December 19, 2016 with Walgreens and Rite Aid remains in effect

* Fred's Inc- Fred's Pharmacy continues to work with FTC, Rite Aid and Walgreens to complete transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
