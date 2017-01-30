BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy comments on extension to merger agreement

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Fred's Inc
* Fred's Pharmacy comments on extension to merger agreement
* Fred's Inc - Fred's Pharmacy affirms that asset purchase agreement it entered into on December 19, 2016 with Walgreens and Rite Aid remains in effect
* Fred's Inc- Fred's Pharmacy continues to work with FTC, Rite Aid and Walgreens to complete transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina