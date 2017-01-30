BRIEF-High Liner announces approval of normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 High Liner Foods Inc
* High Liner announces approval of normal course issuer bid
* High Liner Foods Inc - Purchases may commence on February 2, 2017 and will terminate no later than February 1, 2018
* High Liner Foods - Received approval to purchase up to 150,000 of 30.9 million issued, outstanding common shares of co as of January 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina