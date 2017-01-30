版本:
BRIEF-High Liner announces approval of normal course issuer bid

Jan 30 High Liner Foods Inc

* High Liner announces approval of normal course issuer bid

* High Liner Foods Inc - Purchases may commence on February 2, 2017 and will terminate no later than February 1, 2018

* High Liner Foods - Received approval to purchase up to 150,000 of 30.9 million issued, outstanding common shares of co as of January 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
