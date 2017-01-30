BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market's board approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc- On Jan 30 board approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc- Amendment to permit stockholders owning at least 3% of co's stock for at least 3 years to nominate directors - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kkCKP5] Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina