BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market's board approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing

* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc- On Jan 30 board approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing

* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc- Amendment to permit stockholders owning at least 3% of co's stock for at least 3 years to nominate directors - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kkCKP5] Further company coverage: