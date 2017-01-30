版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:56 BJT

BRIEF-STANLEY FURNITURE CO APPROVED REDUCING BOARD BACK TO SIX DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AT 2017 ANNUAL MEETING

Jan 30 Stanley Furniture Company Inc

* STANLEY FURNITURE COMPANY INC - BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING BOARD BACK TO SIX DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AT 2017 ANNUAL MEETING - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2johjNJ Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐