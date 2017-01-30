版本:
BRIEF-American Airlines Group adopts an amendment and restatement of company's bylaws

Jan 30 American Airlines Group Inc -

* On Jan 25, board of directors of American Airlines Group Inc adopted an amendment and restatement of company's bylaws

* Restated bylaws are effective immediately

* Amendment to provide lead independent director shall be designated by independent directors rather than full board Source text: [bit.ly/2jwkEFG] Further company coverage:
