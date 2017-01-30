版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Halliburton Co says selected Sandbox Logistics as provider for containerized sand delivery, pursuant to a long-term agreement

Jan 30 Halliburton Co

* Halliburton Co - co selected Sandbox Logistics, as its provider for containerized sand delivery, pursuant to a long-term agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
