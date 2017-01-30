版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 06:48 BJT

BRIEF-GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MAKE A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Jan 30 Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MAKE A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* SAYS WOULD BE ABLE TO PURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO ABOUT 5 PERCENT OF ITS ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR ONE YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
