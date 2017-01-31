版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 16:20 BJT

BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network

Jan 31 SES SA :

* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
