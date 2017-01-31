版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 21:59 BJT

BRIEF-Microsoft files pricing term sheet for notes offering - SEC filing

Jan 31 Microsoft Corp

* Files pricing term sheet related to its notes offering - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐