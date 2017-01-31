BRIEF-Yingli secures 13MW Order in Australia

Jan 31 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* Yingli Green Energy Holding - co's unit has entered into an agreement to supply 13.3 MW of multi-crystalline solar panels for a customer in Australia

* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co -Yingli will deliver more than 42 thousand pieces of YGE 72 cell 1500v series solar panels for customer in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: