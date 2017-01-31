版本:
BRIEF-Pfizer's Q4 Lyrica IH revenue was $1.06 bln vs $955 mln yr ago

Jan 31 Pfizer Inc :

* Q4 worldwide Lyrica IH revenue $1,057 million versus $955 million

* Q4 worldwide Ibrance revenue $643 million versus $315 million

* Q4 worldwide Lipitor revenue $464 million versus $456 million a year ago

* Q4 worldwide Prevnar/Prevenar 13 revenue $1,416 million versus $1,862 million Source text: (on.pfizer.com/2jQDFDU) Further company coverage:
