BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109 Phase 2 study analyses

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Seres Therapeutics Inc
* Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109 Phase 2 study analyses
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - FDA discussions are ongoing regarding a new, redesigned clinical study for SER-109
* Seres - misdiagnosis of C. Difficile recurrent infection in some patients, suboptimal dosing contributed to reported SER-109 Phase 2 study outcome
* Seres - saw statistically significant increase in richness of commensal spore-forming bacterial species in patients treated with SER-109, versus placebo
* Seres Therapeutics Inc says no issues regarding product quality or formulation were identified which would have impacted Phase 2 study results
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - also assessed whether SER-109 dose impacted degree of microbiome changes observed
* Seres Therapeutics - also conducted thorough and detailed investigation of potential impacts of manufacturing and formulation changes implemented in Phase 2 study
* Seres - dose used in SER-109 Phase 2 study may have been suboptimal in certain patients, and may have resulted in a "less robust drug effect" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: