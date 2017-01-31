版本:
BRIEF-MoneyGram cancels Q4 and FY2016 conference call and webcast

Jan 31 MoneyGram International Inc

* MoneyGram cancels fourth quarter and full year 2016 conference call and webcast

* MoneyGram - as a result of pending merger with ant financial, company will not host a conference call to discuss its Q4 and full year 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
