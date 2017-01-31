版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Jai Corp approves liquidation of US unit

Jan 31 Jai Corp Ltd :

* Approves liquidation of wholly owned unit in US, Assurene Products Corp

* No material impact expected in operations of co due to liquidation of unit

