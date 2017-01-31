版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq says board approved $578 mln pre-tax non-cash charge on Jan. 30

Jan 31 Nasdaq Inc :

* Nasdaq - on Jan. 30, 2017, board approved pre-tax, non-cash charge of $578 million for write-off of espeed trade name following rebranding of U.S. Treasury business

* Nasdaq Inc - co does not expect pre-tax charge will result in material future cash expenditures Source text: (bit.ly/2jqbxLL) Further company coverage:
