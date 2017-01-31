版本:
2017年 1月 31日 星期二

BRIEF-J. M. Smucker Co announces plans to sandwiches manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado

Jan 31 J M Smucker Co :

* The J. M. Smucker company announces plans to build additional Smucker's uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado

* J. M. Smucker Co- construction of facility will start in spring 2017 with production expected to begin in calendar year 2019

* J. M. Smucker Co says total potential investment of $340 million, Longmont facility will be constructed in two phases over multiple years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
