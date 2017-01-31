BRIEF-J. M. Smucker Co announces plans to sandwiches manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 J M Smucker Co :
* The J. M. Smucker company announces plans to build additional Smucker's uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado
* J. M. Smucker Co- construction of facility will start in spring 2017 with production expected to begin in calendar year 2019
* J. M. Smucker Co says total potential investment of $340 million, Longmont facility will be constructed in two phases over multiple years
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.