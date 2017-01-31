版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 20:02 BJT

BRIEF-Midcoast Energy Partners expects no significant changes to work force

Jan 31 Midcoast Energy Partners Lp

* Midcoast Energy Partners says to certain employees of Co expects no significant changes to work force, due to deal with enbridge energy company- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
