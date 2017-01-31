版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Terraform Global says deadline under MoU, regarding potential settlements of claims between SunEdison extended to Feb 2.

Jan 31 TerraForm Global Inc :

* TerraForm Global- yieldcos, Global LLC, Terra LLC, Sunedison modified mou to extend deadline for agreeing to terms of settlement agreements - sec filing

* Terraform Global-deadline under MoU, regarding potential settlements of claims between Sunedison, its debtors, their employees, is extended to Feb 2 Source text (bit.ly/2jq413e ) Further company coverage:
